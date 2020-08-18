Taking deep breaths after reading letter to editor in The News Review from Wayne Medley titled “Teachers need to stop complaining and go back to work.”
Well sir, whomever you are, I never left work. None of us did. In fact, many — if not most most — of us worked more, continued to work during the summer and have spent countless hours trying to figure out how to do this better. We are very aware that it is an equity issue for students and how it impacts students and families.
In fact, this week alone, I was collaborating with other teachers every day. Yesterday I took an online training, at my cost. I bought curriculum, at my cost, to assist me in meeting needs I have identified. I spent 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. today working with professionals in the Pacific Northwest to improve instruction and consider the impact of COVID-19.
Rants like yours that accuse me of having a a paid vacation, etc. just show how much you don’t know. I will gladly share with you my reality.
COVID-19 has sucked for everyone. But tearing down others and accusing them of vacationing on the taxpayers’ dime really will not help. Teachers are not given paid vacations, unlike other professions requiring a similar level of education and expertise. I don’t need an award or an "Attaboy." But I’ll be if I sit by and listen to a community member assume that they know my motives or my work. f you'd like to join me for a few days of work to see what I do, you are welcome.
Sherryl Bailey
Roseburg
Editor’s note: Sherryl Bailey is married to Kyle Bailey, who is news director for Brooke Communications and program director for News Radio 1240 KQEN. The News-Review and Brooke Communications share common ownership.
(1) comment
Thank you Sherryl. Even some of us non-kids need to be educated.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.