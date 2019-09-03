On October 8th, the U.S. Supreme Court will start hearing arguments on three cases that will have great bearing on the LGBTQ community and their civil rights. Two of the cases, Bostock v. Clayton County, Georgia and Altitude Express, Inc. v. Zarda, will explore whether an individual can be terminated due to their sexual orientation, and R.G. Harris Funeral Homes v. EEOC will explore whether an individual can be terminated due to their gender identity. All three of these cases are based in the argument of whether or not Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits employers from discriminating on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, and national origin, applies to sexual orientation or gender identification.
An individual's sexual orientation or gender identification has absolutely no bearing on their ability to do their job. I have known of individuals who had been receiving the highest of performance reviews with absolutely no negative feedback, complaints or write-ups, but once their LGBTQ status was revealed they were mysteriously forced to resign due to "unacceptable work performance." This is totally unacceptable and flies in the face of anti-discrimination policy. I urge individuals to contact the U.S. Supreme Court and let them know that discrimination based on an individual's sexual orientation or gender identification is sexual discrimination, and a travesty that must be stopped.
Mark Lenihan
Roseburg
