Friends,
I continue to be amazed by several letters submitted to The News-Review concerning a basic denial of the COVID-19 pandemic. Comments that deny the current infection is "any different than the common flu" are difficult to align with the facts as we know them.
I believe we can all agree that this infection is "novel." What that means is never before encountered by humans. Each year we endure a seasonal flu that, while perhaps different from the preceding year, is a virus that has occurred before and thus some number of the population has been exposed. We do not have any immunity to a novel strain.
In addition, I do not recall every seeing refrigerated trucks storing bodies in hospital parking lots, or coffins being temporarily interred in mass graves as funeral homes are overwhelmed and we have run out of trucks. While we certainly do not know the exact number of deaths, it is if anything understated. The pictures of mass graves and refrigerator trucks should make it clear that this is not the "normal flu."
I have been a Registered Nurse for 40+ years, with a couple of years as a medic in the Army before that. There does exist various levels of uncertainty in science (the basis of the scientific method), but this is a real novel virus that kills.
Please listen to your public health providers. I know the impact of this pandemic has been very severe, but the progress we have made (read: lives saved), can be undone if we hold the "happy talk" of some politicians as anything other than self serving fantasy. Your ideology will not protect you, or protect me from you. Please follow the science.
Bruce Tufts
Roseburg
