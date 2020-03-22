I have lived in this area for over 50 years, during that time I have seen the citizens of this city go through many bad times. And I have always been proud of how we helped each other out during those times.
But I have to say that right now I am ashamed of the way some of our citizens are acting. Some are not only panic-buying, but then turning around and trying to sell those items for a huge profit. These people are not only taking these items away from their fellow neighbors, but are trying to profit from it. Time to wake up.
If we do not help each other out during these times, more and more of us might not survive.
Dennis McGowan
Roseburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.