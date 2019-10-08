In the October issue of the American Legion magazine, an article titled "In Defense of Foreign Aid" stated that in 2013 Gen. James Mattis said, "If you don't fund the state department fully, then I need to buy more ammunition."
As I remember, Obama was still in the White House then, and when Trump took over the reins he let Mattis go. Does this tell you something?
Although some foreign aid is perhaps necessary and advisable, Trump should put us here first and stop being involved in other countries' wars. Bring our troops home.
Why do we have to be the world's police when we cannot control our large, Democrat-controlled cities, or protect our borders? If those in the Senate and the House could work together, we would have something better for our descendants.
Jenna Ellis said on Fox News that "If the Democrats didn't have double standards they would have no standards at all."
First it was the Russians, then it was racial problems, then it was hoping for a recession. And now it is cyber leaks (the whistleblower) with no confirmation. What next, other than an impeachment inquiry?
Fred Nelson
Roseburg
