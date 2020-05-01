The top headline in The News-Review on April 26 read, "County 24th on per capita testing."
My initial reaction to this was this was a negative report on the county, but if you analyze this, I think you will agree this is a good thing. Doctors order the testing and only for patients with symptoms. If the number of people with symptoms is lower than other counties, then we have a lower per capita rate of testing. True headline but misleading.
Ted Quincey
Canyonville
(1) comment
49% of people who have coronavirus show no symptoms but are still contagious.
The best way to avoid confirmed coronavirus cases in Douglas County is NOT test anybody. Meanwhile Douglas County could be a hot spot and nobody would know.
