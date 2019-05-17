Has your child been coming home from school overly tired? It might be because he or she has spent much of the day testing. If you look at the State of Oregon and Roseburg School District testing schedules (and listen to the student in your family), you will find that these tests go on for weeks.
This means that these students are missing a great deal of classroom time when they could be learning. It is exhausting for the kids, and for many of them, demoralizing.
Yes, some measurement is warranted. It is helpful for students and teachers to measure progress. It is not helpful to set a standard that some children will never be able to meet, or that some might be able to meet but not in the “required” time frame. It is certainly not helpful to have so many tests over such a long period of time.
I would encourage parents, grandparents, taxpayers, teachers, administrators, school board members and politicians to revisit Oregon’s testing requirements with the goal of eliminating as much testing as possible.
Let us make school time about learning, not testing.
Jeri Graham
Sutherlin
