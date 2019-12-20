I guess your reporter must believe that all of us living in Roseburg and driving eastbound on Garden Valley Boulevard did not see that across from all the Democrat protesters for the Impeachment of President Donald Trump. There were almost as many people supporting the President.
Nice to only show one side of the story. Now, in this predominately Republican voter county you might guess there are other that feel the same way.
Richard Iaeger
Roseburg
