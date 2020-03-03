Roseburg City Council recently sanctioned Councilor Ashley Hicks for voicing her opinion as a private citizen and coming up with ideas to help Roseburg with its homeless problem.
The council thought that Ashley should learn to be more kind, saying she misrepresented the majority position of the council. She went rogue. She is not a team player. Roseburg has a real problem when the council can sanction a member for not acting, thinking and speaking like the majority.
Adding to that problem, the council refuses, by action, to address the homeless issue in our town. A couple of months ago in a goal-setting session, the council adopted three goals related to housing opportunities, public safety and unhoused individuals within the community. Although the intention seems positive, the council seems to rather sit on its hands when it comes to addressing the homeless problem and all the secondary problems that come with it.
The lack of interest of the City Council to address these issues has promoted homeless camping garbage collecting on the banks of the river most of the way to river forks park. We have habitation and garbage under the bridges and along the pathways with intimidating behavior threatening the safety of our city's citizens and we have homeless holeing up in store fronts such as the old Hanson Jewelers downtown.
Ashley Hicks was voicing her personal ideas on a personal Facebook page which is her first amendment right. The mayor and councilors that voted to sanction her failed to consider that Ashley Hicks is a private citizen that sits on Roseburg City Council, and not Roseburg City Councilor Ashley Hicks that sometimes sits as a private citizen. Ashley's civil rights have been violated. Tourism in Roseburg? I think not.
Bob Murray
Glide
