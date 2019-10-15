I am a 40-year resident of the Tenmile-Olalla Fire District and a member of the "Yes For Tenmile Fire" PAC. I strongly urge you to vote yes for Measure 10-170, which will provide funds to hire a full-time fire chief who is also a paramedic — a need that is extremely critical to serve the 2,000 people in the Tenmile Fire District.
Nobody likes taxes, but this is a good one. The modest tax of just 50 cents per day for the average household will raise between $68,000 and $70,000 annually, and every penny will be spent right here in our community to pay for the salary, administration and training for the services of a full-time fire chief/paramedic for our community.
But the most important reason this is a good tax is that it can literally make the difference between life and death — between a disaster and a good outcome. If this measure passes, it will assure the citizens of Tenmile Fire District that when you pick up the phone to dial 911 someone will be available to quickly respond to your emergency. With both medical emergencies and fires, time is of a critical importance and a quick response is the difference between a bad scare and a tragedy. I urge you to vote yes on Measure 10-170!
Please check out the "Yes for Tenmile Fire" Facebook page, and then join the hundreds of others of your friends and neighbors who are voting yes on Measure 10-170. Thank you for supporting your Tenmile Fire District.
Bob Shigley
Winston
