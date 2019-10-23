Why do the residents of Tenmile Rural Fire District have to pay for emergency services rendered to motor vehicle accidents on Highway 42?
If a person who is not a resident of TRFD is involved in a motor vehicle accident in our district, we can bill their insurance company to recover our cost involved in wreck services rendered to their insured.
Since Travis Henderson came on as chief, he has established a policy of having the responding volunteers gather all of the required information so the district can bill insurance companies for these accidents. In the past 1½ years the district has collected $8,809.00 for wreck services rendered under Chief Henderson’s leadership. Those dollars make up some of the revenue the district uses in its general operating budget.
What will happen when the five-year life of the tax levy expires?
The district will have several options to consider after the tax levy expires in five years.
We can go back to the taxpayers and ask for another five-year levy in the same amount, or we can go back to the taxpayers and ask for another five-year levy in a lesser amount.
Or, if the district’s value has increased to the point that the cost of a full-time fire chief can be borne out of the general fund, we can let the levy expire with no additional action. And within the five-year time frame other options can certainly arise as well.
Vote yes for Measure 10-170 to protect your property and receive a response time that can save your life or your neighbors life
Glen Pederson
Tenmile
