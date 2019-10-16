To all of those who are voting on Measure 10-170, please vote yes as it is so important to have a paramedic in our Tenmile-Olalla area.
I live in upper Olalla, and in June I was stung by a yellow jacket. I am allergic to them. Yes, we had an EpiPen, but that is not enough to save a life. All this did was slow down the hives all over my body that were squirting out histamines, but my throat, lips and tongue were swelling and my airway was closing down. My partner was frantic as there was nothing else he could do for me except wait to get emergency care for the much needed IV with drugs to stop this swelling, and he was ready to try to do a tracheotomy to save my life, as he could not stand to just watch me die.
As he told the 911 people, "I am not a doctor and have never done this, but I need help now." It took 26 minutes for an ambulance to arrive and administer what was needed as that ambulance had to come from Green. Winston-Dillard had none available.
It was a horrible experience for us to go through, and for anyone to have to go through a life and death situation such as this with no medical help available for so long. The small amount on our taxes is well worth saving a life for all of us who live in the rural areas. If it had taken the ambulance much longer, I am sure I would not be here today.
So please everyone, vote yes and lets get the emergency services in our area, as they are desperately needed.
Debra Vandervoort
Winston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.