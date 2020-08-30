This is an open letter to the Douglas County Commissioners, self-described Directors of the Douglas County COVID-19 task force:
What good is your daily email admonition to, among other safeguards, "Wear a mask where recommended," when Commissioner Chris Boice attended an anti-masking rally in front of his place of employment — maskless — standing next to Dallas Heard — also maskless — and addressing a group of 100 maskless county residents, to encourage their scoffing at public health care recommendations?
Commissioner Boice is setting a confusing and contradictory example for county residents by having his title on the COVID-19 daily report ("under the direction of Douglas County Commissioners") and then appearing in public, addressing anti-mask protestors supportively, while remaining maskless himself. Commissioner Boice has demonstrated his utter disdain for state mandates to protect Oregonians' health.
COVID-19 is no joke. It was not invented by Kate Brown so she could "attack restaurants and bars." Perhaps no one has gotten the virus from restaurants or bars in Douglas County, but does Commissioner Boice have absolute proof of this? Other U.S. citizens have gotten COVID-19 from unmasked groups in restaurants and bars, in other places in America.
Does Commissioner Boice believe Douglas County exceptionalism will protect Douglas County residents from catching COVID-19 at local public gatherings?
COVID-19 kills some vulnerable citizens and sickens many others to the point of hospitalization. We have a collective responsibility to protect each other, by wearing masks when we are near each other in public.
I respectfully request Commissioner Boice to refrain from setting an irresponsible example for his fellow citizens, some of whom think he is an authority on the subject of COVID-19.
Kim Wilbur
Roseburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.