As a boy growing up in Michigan, my Boy Scout troop was invited each year to serve as guides to tourists on historic Mackinac Island. One summer there was a heavy construction project requiring fill dirt to be hauled across the only State road which ringed the island. When the truck came to the road, it stopped and waited for a horse to be hitched to its bumper. Then, and only then, the horse was led across the 40-foot road.
Of course, the truck powered the crossing and the horse was there to keep with the century old custom. When President Ford visited the island, he too honored this tradition and rode in a horse drawn carriage.
But now, we have a vice president who not only disrespects this, but also allows eight large automobiles shuttle him to and from the hotel. The residents were rightfully enraged. So was I.
This sort of haughty arrogance from the office he holds is unacceptable. Apparently, the vice president thinks he is entitled to pompous and insensitive behavior. Evidently, the justification was security. If so, perhaps cancelling the visit would have served a better purpose.
Kudda Dux
Roseburg
