Douglas County commissioners have been called to answer for authorizing the Oath Keepers, a radical anti-government militia group, to participate in the county’s Adopt-A-Highway program at the recommendation of their Public Works Department. Sadly, with this action they are violating their own county policy to restrict use by, “Political organizations desiring to use the program in campaign of a political cause would constitute an inappropriate use of county funds and is, therefore, not allowed.”
The Oath Keepers has been associated with the Three Percenters, another far-right militia movement, and gun rights advocacy group. Both organizations are deemed paramilitary groups and are said to have ties to the radical alt-right Patriot Prayer group in Portland — all are anti-government organizations.
The Board of Commissioners will be receiving information from its Public Works Director at its regular meeting on Wednesday at 9:00 a.m. The Oath Keepers are a political organization clearly in violation of the county’s policy, as evidenced in this verbatim tweet sent out on Nov. 15th by the Oath Keepers: “A Special Thanks to All Our Trump Rally Security Volunteers and to Our Donors! Thank you also to our biker and Three Percenter brothers who have jumped in and helped escort people safely back to their cars after multiple rallies.”
The Oath Keepers are campaigning for a political cause and a strategic Adopt A Highway sign with their name on it sends a message about “who” Douglas County is. Our community does not need a more disparaging reputation and they certainly do not represent the views of many of us who live here. Every mayor in this county ought to be standing against the ugliness of this type of advertising. Even more, commissioners need to follow their own rules.
Stacey McLaughlin
Myrtle Creek
