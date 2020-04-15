In this strange, difficult and unprecedented time I find myself really missing seeing 12 faces that I used to see every day. While I miss all of my students and coworkers, these 12 are special young men that would have been the varsity baseball team at South Umpqua High School this year.
I was looking forward to traveling across Oregon with them and watching them grow and mature as young men and baseball players as well as making memories that would last a lifetime. I am extremely sad that we will not have this opportunity this year and yes, I do understand that public health and safety should be our number one priority. — I just miss my players.
Brendan Gosselin, Caleb Horton, Jace Johnson, Kade Johnson, Ever Lamm, Jason Lee, Brayden Reedy, Caj Simmons, Jordan Stevenson, Tanner White, Zack Wilson and our one senior, Noah Rudy, would have been the 2020 SU baseball team. I think about baseball and you guys every day and I miss you and hope you and your families are all well. Take care and we will be back playing soon.
Love you guys
(Coach) Steve Stebbins
Myrtle Creek
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.