Robert Mueller's testimony was one of the bravest public events I have witnessed in my lifetime. He stated what he was going to do and did exactly that — in front of the entire country and probably half the world — and took the time he needed to make sure he gave a correct response.
If anyone thinks he was not aware that his voice shook a bit or that he took longer to find a source than he might have once, they are very much mistaken. He persevered, with enormous courage and dignity. He defended the integrity of his work and gave more credit to his team than to himself. Most of all, he made his case: The Russians did interfere with the 2016 election and the effort was welcomed by the Trump organization; the president of the US did commit obstruction of justice on more than one occasion.
I don't personally know the man, of course, but this is what I saw: The Lion in Winter, and I said, "Bravo." The contrast between this man of sterling character and the current president could not be more stark, and Mueller's warning that the country must take immediate action to secure the next election is of utmost importance.
Nancy Radcliffe
Winston
