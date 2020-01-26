I have been reading about the so-called "Travelgate" that has our county leaders on the defensive. What disturbs me is the name-calling our officials are using. This tells me that something is wrong and this is how they resort to not wanting to talk about it. I guess they got the name-calling practice from someone else who doesn't want the truth to be known.
It is my understanding the Sen. Ron Wyden is concerned how the Title III funding is being used for lobbying Congress for more money through travel. I think he is going to put more restrictions on the spending of these funds.
One thing that concerns me is the expenditures for meals. Since they are traveling using federal funds, they should use the federal guidelines for meals and incidental expenses that our federal employees use. If it is good enough for our federal employees, then it should be good enough for everyone else traveling on official business. The GSA guidelines for Washington D.C. for 2020 is $57 for the first and last day of travel. All other days it is $76. If this is good enough for our federal officials on official travel status, then it should be used by others using federal tax funds for official travel.
The two county leaders have been known to be a little less than honest with how funds are used. Remember 'Dumpgate?" The GOP is the party who wants less government, which means less spending, so why are they so concerned about getting their share of the pork?
George Weston
Myrtle Creek
