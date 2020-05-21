My jaw dropped when I saw the nude picture on the back of the B section of The News-Review on May 14. I could not believe you could not have found a more appropriate picture to accompany that article.
I know a lot of people are desensitized to this type of picture, but a lot of us are not, and the dehumanizing of this woman to promote her as a sex object in the eyes of so many is in very poor taste for a family newspaper.
There were enough pictures with that article. Eliminating that one from your selection would not have made a great deal of difference.
Rita Gilpatrick
Roseburg
