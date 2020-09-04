So the pollsters and news reporters like to point out that college-educated people vote Democrat and non-college-educated people vote Republican, implying that smart people vote Democrat and dumb people vote Republican.
My take is somewhat different: More educated people have been brainwashed more by our liberal education system. The brainwashing is more intense in the non-STEM classes. Furthermore, in college the student is fed this with little parental guidance or discussion.
I believe the results would be different if the poll was taken using three categories: non-college educated, STEM-college-educated, and non-STEM-college-educated. It’s been awhile since I was in college, but I never saw discussion of politics or liberal thinking in the STEM classes.
You shouldn’t be surprised if your child comes home from college with liberal ideas contrary to what you had taught. Now you know why.
Richard Hector
Roseburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.