This letter is in response to an article published in The News-Review on Nov. 27 about a Days Creek woman who was arrested in Salem during the protest against the Jordan Cove project:
After reading the article about Sandy Lyon and her group's tour to the state capitol, it makes me wonder.
They should review the United States Constitution. It specifically says "We the People" have the right to peacefully assemble and petition our government. But nowhere in it do I see that gives us the right to make nuisances of ourselves and prevent people from going about their lawful business.
Also, why don't they come up and look over the pipeline that parallel the BPA power line through a large portion of Douglas County. Has there been any explosions, destruction of the environment or pollution of streams involving this pipeline? It was built in the 1960s.
About the only problem I can remember the pipeline causing is that the company installed a culvert across a tributary of Adams Creek,, which is the City of Yoncalla's water supply. Somehow, they didn't check in with the city government.
Even then, I believe the matter was settled amicably.
Steven Coons
Roseburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.