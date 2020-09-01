Let’s get something straight right now: Donald Trump is not always entirely honest. For that matter, neither am I. How about you? Anyone who is passionate about anything tends to bend the truth to some extent, and that is to be expected, but the Democrats have officially gone ballistic and voters can’t ignore it any longer.
With the help of the mainstream media, they have become the party of propaganda, contrived deceptions and intentional misinformation. They have manufactured chaos in many of America’s iconic Democrat-controlled cities, and have the audacity and shamelessness to blame it on Trump. It’s like watching a little boy with chocolate icing all over his face telling his parents that his brother ate the missing cupcakes, not him.
And to think that these folks believe that they are the elite amongst us, and that those of us that don’t believe them are ignorant deplorables. They would be the subject great comedy if they weren’t so dangerous to our country’s future.
Did you watch the Democratic Convention with its demonic version of an old Buffalo Springfield song from the 1960s. Talk about some darkness. Let’s look at how those old lyrics apply to our current situation: “There’s a man with a gun over there, tellin’ us we’ve got to beware.” That’s the new Democrat-Marxist Party telling us to beware of Donald Trump.
“You got to stop children, what’s that sound?" Well, that’s the sound of voters fleeing from the old Democratic Party towards the new, all-inclusive, Republican Party. And “Everybody look, what’s goin down?” Well, what’s going down is the Biden/Harris ticket, and it’s going down hard and fast.
The Marxist strategists within the Democratic Party jumped the gun, and thank God they did. If they had kept their agenda under wraps for a few more years, they might have pulled this cultural revolution thing off. Go Trump.
Todd Vaughn
Tiller
