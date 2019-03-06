Regarding your Q&A about the storm and the subsequent power outage: There is one thing that did not go right.
We live in a senior manufactured home community in Sutherlin, where all 53 of our homes are on the same fuse with Pacific Power. When, after three days, Pacific Power turned on our power — because of the load on the fuse — it melted and we lost power again almost immediately.
The crew of linemen had moved on and it took another full day, and a lot of phone calls and in-person meetings with the crew, before they brought our community on in sections to alleviate the fuse problem.
We write this in case others experienced the same difficulty. We will be bringing this issue to the attention of Pacific Power and recommend that others with the same problem do the same.
And you were right on about the awesome response of the people. Our town and our neighbors were terrific.
Sharon Hanson
Sutherlin
