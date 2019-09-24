The one-room schools written about in The News-Review a couple weeks ago were similar to the one in Bonner County, Idaho that I attended all my grade school years. Though called "one-room," it also included a kitchen and bedroom. The extra rooms were so teachers could liver there during the week, since the school was located six miles from the highway and up a gravel road.
North Star School was built by the Works Progress Administration in the 1930s using a standard design with windows in four rows along the eastern wall. In the back was the woodshed — a smaller version of the school — and on each side grils' and boys' outhouses. On the other side of the school was the barn, which was seldom used because most of us walked to school.
Before the REA brought in electricity, gas lights hung from each of the four corners of the schoolroom and did just fine. Plenty of light for what might be a huge bunch of 14 or 15 in the early fall — when logging was going on there would be just 9 or 10 later in the year. Or that number, most years, half were my family.
A lot of learning, and a lot of memories, came from that one-room school.
Kari Clark
Sutherlin
