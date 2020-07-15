In regards to the editorial from the Bend Bulletin published in The News-Review on July 9 concerning releasing discipline records of law enforcement officers:
My thoughts are that these records should only be released in the event that the officer involved committed a crime. The problem I see in releasing records is that the officer's personal information is in those records also, such as his or her home address, etc.
With the climate the way it is today towards officers, you could have every nutjob in the country trying to do harm to the officer or his family. As you might have guessed, I am retired from law enforcement and even when I was still working, I had people contacting me at my home that I did not know. It made me very uncomfortable.
If I was still working now, I can tell you that they would be approached in a completely different manner.
And, a last thought on all of this that is going on concerning law enforcement: Just keep in mind that there are bad people in all professions, be it doctors, or whatever. The citizens do not have access to their discipline records unless they have committed a crime.
Dennis McGowan
Roseburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.