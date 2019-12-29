Across the barren roads, a couple rushed.
Her time had come. A child to be born that night.
Into a bustling city named Bethlehem.
Each door gave same response:
"Go away. The child shall not be born here."
Such anxiety, fear and dread.
The guardian did scramble in and out,
only to find a manger outside the limits.
Hurry, for the time is near.
Cold was the night. Bright star above.
Beckon you shepherds, come here tonight.
Angels singing above. Sheep baaing.
Yet they set out to follow the star.
It was now. A child to be born.
Mary, deep in pain. Husband holds her hand.
With a groan and a push, a son came forth.
His name, Jesus, now born.
Shelter, fire and protection.
Animals attentive. New King to whom we bow.
The star in the night caught
the glow of a child, Emmanuel, foretold of old.
Deep in love, a mother's breast,
now suckled the savior of the world.
Oh, dearest son. What shall you be?
Is true a sword shall pierce my heart.
His name, Joseph, guarding the miracle.
Wrapped and filled with joy.
The promise was made.
His name shall be Jesus.
Angels, shepherds and spectators show.
A newborn son we will bestow
the songs of glory. Glory on highest.
We proclaim in this small shelter.
Oh. world, why did you send them away?
Now the child who saves you.
A Messiah, a King, a humble child.
Now asleep in Mary's lap.
So if tonight, the couple knocks
remember the two now three.
No more cold nights. The son of God has come.
So sing, celebrate and cheer.
For Jesus is now here.
Open your hearts,
and ring out, Merry Christmas to all.
Robert Jaramillo
Roseburg
