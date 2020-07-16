I went to a grocery store in Myrtle Creek on July 15, and had just finished filling my cart when an employee came up to me carrying a mask in her hand and told me I would have to wear a mask. I informed her I was medically exempt, and she informed me that OSHA doesn’t accept that excuse any more.
She also stated that they could shop for me. I went to the register and the same lady told the checkout clerk that she couldn’t even check me out. The question being that if the lady could shop for me, how was I going to pay for it, since I use a debit card? I certainly wasn’t going to give her my code.
So I left the basket full of groceries and departed the store. I went to another store and had no problems. When I got home, I called OSHA and was transferred to someone who wasn’t there and left a message so they could return my call. I haven’t received anything yet.
The governor of Oregon has no clue what she is doing. If you want to stop the spread of the coronavirus, you must stop it at its origin. That means stop the flow of those from out of state, especially from those states that are having a multitude of problems. Stop people from leaving Oregon counties that are rising by large numbers.
The small businesses are closing their doors forever because our governor said they are non-essential and have made it almost impossible for them to make a living. This crap of the state telling the owners of the buildings/homes they have to give the businesses or renter’s leeway isn’t working, since they sooner or later must make up the arrears.
Henry Saber
Canyonville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.