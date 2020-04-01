This is a response to "Climate Change Matters to Rural Oregonians," a guest column published in The News-Review on March 26.
I don't disagree with Tim Palmer's article, but would look at the issue more realistically as a world problem rather than an Oregon one.
The United States, along with Europe and a handful of other nations, have significantly reduced carbon emissions since the Paris Climate Accords of 2016. The rest of planet has continued to increase emissions and ignored their pledges to reduce emissions. South America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, China and India continue to increase carbon emissions negating any reduction by the few countries that have made an effort. Most of the world has not followed through on their on the pledges to reduce emissions.
The United States did lead the way from 2006, but the world did not follow us as an example as many people and leaders suggested they would. While the U.S. has reduced carbon emissions 1.2% a year since 2006, China has increased yearly at 3.2% and India at 6%. The Middle East has ignored any effort to make reductions increasing each year by 3.6%. Additionally South America is at +2.3%, Africa at +2.5% and Asia at +3.1%, while Europe has significantly reduced emissions by 1.1 % each year.
What all this means is that absent a change in the worlds efforts, nothing the U.S. does will matter. Anything Oregon does will be minuscule and insignificant. The facts are there for all to see at British Petroleum Carbon Emissions Study online. They have been doing that study for many years, and their reputation is solid.
William Miller
Roseburg
