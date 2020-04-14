Oregon will hold its primary election in May. Fortunately, Oregon’s vote by mail system makes it easy for us to vote safely from home.
If you are a U.S. citizen, live in Oregon and will be at least 18 years old by May 19, you are eligible to vote, but you must be registered by April 28. Ballots will be mailed out soon after that. Register or update your registration online at oregonvotes.org. Update if you have changed your name, address, or party affiliation.
If you do not have a mailing address, you can still vote, but you need to arrange that with the Douglas County Elections office. Call them at 541-440-4252 if you have questions about registration or voting.
Also, please be sure to complete the census soon, either online or by mail. Census data is used to help communities like ours qualify for special programs. You count. Be counted.
The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan organization that includes men and women working at the national, state, and local levels to ensure that every eligible voter exercises the right to vote. It was born of the long struggle for woman suffrage. In the words of Susan B. Anthony, “Someone struggled for your right to vote. Use it.”
Be informed. Vote informed.
Julee Wright
Roseburg
