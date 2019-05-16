Has anyone else noticed that our city seems to be turning into a trash heap? If you haven't, I suggest you walk along Garden Valley Boulevard, especially in the area of Fred Meyer and the park near it.
I'm disappointed that Fred Meyer doesn't seem to care that their parking lot looks like a trash heap, as well as the sidewalks in the area, including the entrance to the Roseburg VA.
Must be an unpleasant sight to us who shop there and the many visitors that also come there. Or maybe the city doesn't care either?
Fred Kuhn
Roseburg
