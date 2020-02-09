Our country depends upon unity.
Instead of the hatred and vitriol we direct at the “other side” in politics, what if we stood united? What if we stood together for a common goal? Before you laugh derisively at my questions, I’m not suggesting we all hold hands and sing “Kumbaya.”
Or maybe I am.
To understand those who vote differently from me, I’ve asked questions and listened. I avoided judgment, which I will admit was an effort on my part, but I wanted to know how they think. What do they want to accomplish? My informal poll is unscientific with a small sample size, but I discovered that we all want similar goals. The problem is we disagree with how to achieve those goals.
Disagreement on process doesn’t mean we can’t find common ground. It’s how our government used to work. We identify a goal, submit proposals, vote on what most people agree is the best course and enact that into law. Regardless of who’s in power, those days are gone.
This is how our founders envisioned our government. The dirty tricks (on both sides), the hatred (on both sides) and the stagnation (on both sides) are holding us back from making this country what it once was, and giving sway to those who would enjoy the demise of our democracy.
Rodney King had something when he asked, “Can’t we all just get along?” Those on the opposite side are our friends, neighbors and families. It’s worth it to practice love and understanding, even to those who don’t hold the same beliefs we do. Then we can work on common goals.
This divisiveness will kill our republic. Stop the name-calling, the hatred, the division and demonizing those who think differently. Let’s work together to achieve what is good for everyone.
Glennis Peterson
Oakland
