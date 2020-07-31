So many time's I've heard disparaging remarks about youngsters and teens not taking responsibility or knowing right from wrong. Well, today was a remarkable day, proving our future is in good hands.
Two young girls collaborated and started a volunteer group of tutoring to help students who could no longer go to classrooms to learn and needed personal help with online schoolwork. This group, The covid nineTEEN project, currently encompasses volunteers in many different countries and a variety of languages, all to help students living in the COVID years.
Another example of meeting the needs of youngsters during the pandemic is a 15-year-old young man who plays tennis. He recruited friends and started giving tennis lessons to younger kids, as tennis can be played while keeping a 6-foot distance. All proceeds go to Meals on Wheels to help the elderly and infirm. These kids have raised over $10,000 and are just getting started.
Locally, some young people are shopping and doing errands for those who must isolate because of health problems.
The hope of our nation is in the hands of young people like this. They are altruistic, thoughtful and inventive. They are our legacy, and I'm so very thankful for all of them.
Edie Young
Roseburg
