In reading about the decision to recommend raising landfill rates it becomes very obvious that outlying areas will be supported by residents living close to the landfill. A nearly triple cost so everyone pays equal? Ridiculous.
If the outlying transfer stations are to remain open, those users should pay the actual costs. Instead the decision is, everyone will pay extra for these lightly used transfer stations to remain open.
Increasing everyone's cost to benefit a small portion of the county seems to be a recurring issue. Was not long ago thousands plus in cost was waived for depositing large amount of waste from a business.
People should expect more dumping and burning as people will not pay those costs. Wait until the haulers hit their customers with a triple bill. Might be fun to listen to the commissioners explain why they are keeping these outlying transfer stations open at such a cost.
Fees (tax with no vote) continue to climb, but less and less is provided.
I will be voting against any commissioner who approves this request for an equal fee to keep all stations open. Bite the bullet and close what you must. Thats what you were elected to do, not pass the buck.
Michael Ayers
Winston
