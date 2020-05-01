As I move about the local area daily, I am amused to see many of my old nursing friends — nurses that worked the floors, some managing surgical units, others managing medical units, ICU, emergency rooms, even members of the hospital leadership. We all have one thing in common: We do not wear masks and we do not practice anti-social distancing.
The only truthful way to describe our current circumstance is “fauxdemic,” an intentional distortion of the threat of the mysterious virus. The flu killed more folks than COVID-19, and the media has gone to great lengths to distort this fact, even The News-Review. The CDC is always interesting to read. I monitor it regularly and their math is terrible, but this last flu season you will find references to 80,000 flu deaths, and the numbers are actually higher. If we counted flu deaths the same way we count COVID-19 deaths, the count would be 165,000, and if the rest of the world did the count for us, it would be over 300,000.
The CDC is an interesting organism — Center for Disease Control. In 1973 I worked for the military testing conventional weapons, MICV and its associated weapon systems, and in my travels occasionally bumped into these folks. I was even quarantined once. These folks developed a new meningitis vaccine that killed 10% of the test group and wasn’t released to the private sector until 1978.
1973 saw three developments. We were able to deploy a conventional weapon from space, we developed the means to make radioactive material inert and the vaccine act of 1962 set back our bioweapons folks. We were able to exploit the immunity mechanisms related to vaccinations by stimulating a strong unregulated immune response. When reading a world virus patent ,look for words like heightened, improved, enhanced.
David Vincent
Riddle
