Dr. John Powell's recent columns, which ran in The News-Review on July 19 and July 21, were a breath of fresh air.
The pandemic has become so politicized that is making a lot of people in this country realize that it is being used as a weapon against President Trump. I do not speak for Dr. Powell, but his column was just full of facts. The fact is that it has become more harmful for kids to be kept out of school for many reasons. Nearly to a person, those people that are advocating keeping things shut down in our economy are people that want to see Donald Trump defeated.
The fact is that kids are very minimally affected by the coronavirus. They have extremely little risk for serious health consequences from the virus. The fact is, this is all about public employee unions not wanting to go back to work teaching the kids. Dr. Powell laid out the case very eloquently, much more so that I am able.
Sooner or later, the people that are vulnerable to this virus because of underlying conditions have to be the ones that make the decision about whether to go out in public and how they are going to conduct their lives. The whole economy and society cant be held captive forever. We did what was asked to help "flatten the curve."
A recent letter writer brought up Florida and Texas deaths and infections rate because of their "laissez faire" policies. To my understanding, California has been having a spike, and yet they have not loosened up nearly as much as those states. Evidently the schools are not going to open for live in-person learning this fall, and this is a travesty and a shame.
It is all about politics. Glad we had more courage during World War II.
Steven Potter
Roseburg
