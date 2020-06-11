I was disappointed that the June 6 edition of The News Review contained only two mentions of D-Day, the World War II invasion to liberate Europe. One was Charles Schulz's cartoon strip "Peanuts," and the other was in "Today in History." Surely you could have found 2 or 3 inches of space to honor our veterans of this event.
Orlan Stone
Myrtle Creek
