I share Marty Katz' frustration with the thinking of some of our fellow citizens put in their letters to the editor, but not his proposal. Not at all. Space permitting, The News-Review editors should print all the letters they receive. (Apart from some limited and reasonable exceptions.)
It's good for the paper if they do; it builds trust. But, it's good for us as well. There have been some scary letters published here. I think we are better off knowing these people are out there than not. The foolish and unsupported notions in the letter Marty referenced, "Communists are infiltrating our government," should collapse on its own merit. There are good reasons behind our First Amendment. A former elected public official like Marty knows this.
Besides, when I submit some wackadoodle ideas of my own to this paper's editors, I want to see them in print, by golly.
Bentley Gilbert
Roseburg
