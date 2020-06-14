Last month, I reported that while shopping at Sherm's Thunderbird I was given two $5 by a man named Dan, who proclaimed it was a random act of kindness. I was so taken by his thoughtfulness I just couldn't get over his gift, and I couldn't spend those two $5 bills.
About a month later, on my way to California, I found myself having to pump my own gas at a Pilot station in Medford. Now, I'm a spoiled lady from Oregon, and I haven't pumped my own gas in 15 years. I couldn't even get a credit card in right. After faltering several times, a gas attendant named Michael came to my aid. He said, "Next week we can start pumping gas again, but for now I have to help you from afar."
So, with Michael's help, I was on my way.
On my way home, I always gas up in Medford at the Pilot station, but I had the gas-pumping can-do attitude this time — but it didn't help, and the machine repeatedly told my to see the cashier.
I saw Michael, and went on waving at him like he was my best friend. Well, he came to my help again. I ended up seeing the cashier and, while I was in there, I saw Michael buying something at the adjacent Subway. Yep, I took those two $5 bills and bought a "Two $5 bill pay it forward gift certificate."
When I gave it to Michael, I said what Dan said to me: "This is a random act of kindness."
Thank you, Michael. Maybe think how you all can pay it forward, also.
Brenda Hayden
Tenmile
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.