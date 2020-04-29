My wife and I are in our late nineties and have committed ourselves to seeing 100. In order to reach this goal, we are being very careful. On March 14, we took to our house in southeast Roseburg to shelter in place. Neighbors have been doing errands for us, and our daughter has been down frequently with prepared meals.
Last Thursday we had to leave the house. My wife had a medical appointment she needed to keep. Our trip took us west on Garden Valley Boulevard, with a right turn on Stewart Parkway. Garden Valley Boulevard was surprisingly busy, but the ride past Walmart and through the businesses was nothing short of astonishing. Hundreds of people were on the sidewalks with no masks, and not standing 6 feet apart. Parking lots were full. It might as well have been a year ago.
I am aware that Roseburg is a conservative community and there are more supporters on average of Donald Trump than you would find in, say, Eugene. But I did not realize that Roseburg is Trump country. All those people putting themselves and the rest of us, by association, at risk is nothing short of irresponsible.
The president has been promoting a drug that has death as a side effect and a treatment that involved ingesting a caustic liquid. He also mentioned an idea that would require somehow getting strong light inside your body.
He did say that he was not a doctor. Golly, I did not know that until he mentioned it. False prophets springs to mind.
Redge Ranyard
Roseburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.