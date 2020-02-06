It’s so sad that there are so many people being fed this total nonsense of climate change. Real scientists will totally refute this ideology. It’s all part of a grand scheme to try and control our lives. Chicken Little could tell you all about his fear of the sky falling. This agenda is more about money, power and control.
The taxpayer-funded Oregon Climate Change Research Institute at Oregon State University is providing politically biased research that their own researchers have fronted to the legislature. They have ignored many independent researchers shown reports from the OCCRI that are seriously flawed. They are grasping at straws and grossly exaggerating the temperature and snowfall records of this state. The new cap-and-trade bill that Governor Brown is trying to push through is completely flawed. It will place horrible taxes and fees onto the citizens of this state and will drive up energy costs to unaffordable levels. It should always be Oregon citizens first and special interests last. This was taken from a letter by Chuck F. Wiese, a well-known meteorologist.
People always say that we should always look at the facts. Well, instead of speculating, let me give you a couple.
Fact: Water vapor causes most of the greenhouse effect.
Fact: The rate of warming in Greenland from 1920-1940 was higher than it is now.
Fact: Glaciers retreated faster in the 1930s than recently.
Finally, supporting evidence can be seen in a video presentation by quality control electrical engineer Tony Heller, who has analyzed the NOAA and NASA GISS surface temperature records.
Al Gore stated in 2009 that in the summer of 2013 the North Pole would be ice free.
Gary Oilar
Roseburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.