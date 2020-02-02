With the acquittal of Donald Trump, the United States has turned a dark corner. The Senate was obligated to allow exploration of the legal technicalities and loopholes through which Trump could wriggle free. However, they were also obligated to pursue truth and justice, which they ignored for the sake of political self-interest. This was despite the admissions of many Republican senators that the Democrats proved their case. Senator Rubio even acknowledged that what Trump did was likely impeachable, but he was too intimidated to act.
Many individuals in this country have known firsthand the dishonesty, incompetence, and ignorance of Donald Trump. Those who have been convicted of crimes, or are under criminal investigation, such as Michael Cohen, Paul Manafort, Roger Stone, Rudy Giuliani and Les Parnas, have lost the credibility to convey to the American people the nature of the danger Trump poses to our country.
However, some who have worked closely with Trump have escaped his stain. Men of impeccable reputation, such as General James Mattis, General John Kelly, General H.R. McMaster, and former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson have all made references to Trump’s incompetence. Mattis said that Trump had the understanding of “a fifth- or sixth-grader.” Kelly called Trump “an idiot.” McMaster also referred to Trump as an idiot, whereas Tillerson called Trump, “a moron.” Even Trump’s advisor and confidant, Steve Bannon, said that Trump was, “like an 11-year-old child.”
The Senate prevented us from hearing Ambassador John Bolton, whose testimony would have revealed Trump to be not merely incompetent but also a conspiratorial liar deserving of removal from office. We can only hope that men of good conscience with firsthand experience will now come forward to educate the voting American public about the general malignancy of Donald Trump and warn us away from giving him a second term.
Scott Mendelson
Roseburg
