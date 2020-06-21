A headline in The News Review on June 20 read: "In support of police: Protesters line street to show their love for law enforcement."
I was appalled at the writer's thought process. To think supporting our police is "protesting." Seriously? It's called supporting. Our little community certainly has changed when the local newspaper considers supporting our brave men, women and canine in blue "protesting."
Where is our national and community pride when we are considered protesters while others create destruction and havoc in our cities and towns? Our police put their lives in danger for us every day. Willing to die to support their communities. Yet we are protesters when we say, "Thank you for keeping us safe."
Insanity.
K.R. Lee
Roseburg
(1) comment
I was thinking the same thing when I read the article. Who knew all those years we cheered on our kids playing baseball, softball, soccer, etc we were actually protesting them.........
