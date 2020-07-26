I so admire the beautiful little girl featured in The News-Review on July 22. She was doing a wonderful thing, donating her hair for Wigs for Kids.
The shocking thing was that her mother took her photo and in the mirror's reflection was an adult, named as the stylist, wearing no mask.
If this took place in the stylist's salon, that is a blatant violation of the mandates for salons like hers. If it was done in the stylist's home, that, at minimum, was a violation of safe practices. The little girl is from Camas Valley. The stylist was in Roseburg. Probably not relatives who live together.
An adult I know took a child with her to a Roseburg nail salon last week for her nail appointment. The salon worker did not wear a mask, and okayed the adult and child not to either. These choices blatantly disregard mandates for salons and their staff, and disregard the possibility of making innocent children — and, in turn, their families — ill.
Someone else took one child to an aunt's for a two-week stay. The aunt lives in Washington and works in a hospital. That mother and other children traveled out of Douglas County to a campout/reunion with a friend and his relatives. No masks, no social distancing, little hand-washing I'm certain.
I've seen sandwich shop employees prep their work station behind the counter, without a mask among them, with the "Open" sign up, putting masks on just before the first customer entered.
At a lab today, a nurse/tech person came in with her mask below her chin and entered a client testing and reception area that way. I know better than this; you do too. Maybe you just don't care.
Betty Hedge
Roseburg
