Listening to some of the attacks on President Trump, both on the television and radio, and reading some of the editorials and letters in local newspapers absolutely turns my stomach.
I am reminded of reading about another president, who was called on the capitol floor "uncontrollable," "irresponsble," "a monster ursurper," "felon," "weak and imbecile."
The president's name? Abraham Lincoln.
Another president, who was struggling to get the United States to join the League of Nations but was thwarted at every step by senators (of which Henry Cabot Lodge was chieg among them), was called "despot," "tyrant," "madman."
His name was Woodrow Wilson. On March 19, 1920, the entrance of the United States into the League of Nations was voted down in the Senate. The count was 49 in favor and 39 against. This was not the required two-thirds vote, so it failed.
When the news of the vote was told to President Wilson, he asked his doctor, Cary Travers Grayson, to open Wilson's Bible and read to him from second Corinthians, chapter four, verses eight and nine:
Grayson opened the Bible and read out:
"We are troubled on every side,
Yet not distressed:
We are perplexed,
But not in despair;
Persecuted, but not forsaken;
Cast down,
But not destroyed."
Steven Coons
Yoncalla
