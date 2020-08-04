Our Democratic congressman and candidate, Peter DeFazio, cares about us. He doesn't traffic in fearmongering and chaos. He has been working to protect your health care; working to protect veterans and the Veteran Hospitals; working to make sure that unemployment benefits extend through the pandemic; and working on an infrastructure bill that will bring thousands of jobs to Oregon, pending passage by Mitch McConnell's Senate Republicans.
If you regard working for high-quality health care and pharmaceuticals for everyone, not just as a privilege for the wealthy, then you're in agreement with DeFazio.
If you think that we should be preparing for a future with energy-efficient infrastructure, modernizing and electrifying our transportation system, then you are in agreement with what Peter DeFazio has been working on.
If you believe that our police force does not need military grade weapons to patrol our citizenry, and that demilitarizing our police officers in blue is as important as providing more social services to addicts, alcoholics and those suffering mentally illnesses, then you will want to support and vote for Peter DeFazio.
He is not the flash celebrity with a bone to pick and a chip on his shoulder and an anti-health care policy; or someone who puts his defense of guns above sanity or his support of conspiracy theories instead of intelligence — like his opponent, Skarlatos.
No, my vote is with someone who will continue to work for Oregon, not against it.
Susan Applegate
Yoncalla
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.