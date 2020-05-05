On the front page of The News Review on May 2, you published a photograph of a father playing with his daughter in the playground at River Forks Park. That play was in violation of the county's closure order.
As stated in the accompanying article, although the parks have been re-opened, playgrounds remain closed. Rather than publish the photograph with apparent approval, The News-Review should have made it clear that playground use continues to be prohibited. Publishing the photograph without a complete explanation makes it appear that playground use is permitted.
The News-Review should take this opportunity to correct the misimpression it has created so that everyone will know the limitations the county has placed on the use of county parks. That is for the safety and health of all involved. As the commissioners have made clear, violations of the park use rules may result in reinstating complete closures.
Richard Cremer
Roseburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.