It’s an interesting world that we are living in, and I believe it’s beyond important to be able to see the full picture. I especially feel for people who are living in fear. Not to discount the actual problems we face as a society. It’s always wise to really be open and look at all the facts of what is going on instead of being so sure we’re right.
I was reading something the other day that applies to what is going on in our world today. This is what it said: Know this, that in the last days perilous times will come. For men will be lovers of themselves, lovers of money, boasters, proud, blasphemers, disobedient to parents, unthankful, unholy, unloving, unforgiving, slanderers, without self-control, brutal, despisers of good, traitors, headstrong, haughty, lovers of pleasure rather than lovers of God, having a form of godliness but denying its power. And from such people turn away.
Does this passage of scripture resonate with anyone in what we see going on in our mist today?
We don’t have to look around very far these days to recognize the lawlessness taking place. The upcoming election could be a real powder keg, if the voting goes in a negative direction. Our biggest enemy is very sly in disguising his plans for us.
The older generation doesn’t feel secure in embracing technology, but the kids of today have grown up with Nintendo. Society is in the process of change and the only viable solution is being played out before our eyes. You might be surprised that it was foretold over 2000 years ago. A simple mark of info on your hand or forehead is all you have to do. Knowledge is information, but wisdom is application.
Gary Oilar
Roesburg
