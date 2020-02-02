I am writing this letter hoping the offender subscribes to The News-Review.
I am the local "litter patrol." Almost every day I can get out for my walk I also pick up litter for one mile, my route being lower Buckhorn Road west of the fire station. Every week I pick up two to six plastic pint vodka bottles, usually in a brown paper bag. Too bad there is no deposit, because over the last couple of years I estimate picking up 50-75 of these. They are usually close to our driveway where there is a bank, so I think their person believes nobody can see her or him throw the bottles out.
Sadly, this person has a very serious drinking problem, and is evidently driving intoxicated. But, also, to my neighbors and I it is disgusting. This person has no respect for their neighbors. Why can't they take the bottles home, or dispose of them some place other than by my driveway?
Please stop. It has been a bone of contention for a long time — two years. Our next solution is to put up our trail camera. You then could be identified and charged $500-$1,000 for littering. It is now your choice. The only problem with this possibility is the possibility of our trail camera being stolen.
Since we take our trash to the dump, we also get to pay to dispose of your trash. If taking your empties home will let your family know that you drink, or how much you drink, they probably are already well aware of your problem. The only person you're fooling is yourself.
Alice Massingale
Roseburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.