For those who have visited the Douglas County Master Gardener Discovery Garden at River Forks Park, you know what a special place this is to experience nature, learn about plants and just enjoy some peaceful, calm moments.
Unfortunately, we continue to experience theft in the gardens and are pleading with the public to respect this area. Due to fall out from COVID-19, our Master Gardener group was unable to hold its annual plant sale in May. We missed sharing our plants with you. The proceeds from this sale are what sustains future educational classes, community outreach programs and Discovery Garden upkeep.
Without those funds, we will be operating on a very meager budget for the remainder of this year and well into 2021. It is difficult to replace stolen sprinklers, hoses and plants when the money is just not there.
Our volunteers spend countless hours making the gardens a pleasant place for our community friends and neighbors to enjoy. Please respect their efforts and treat this gem of a public space as though it were your own home, garden and yard.
Kathleen Hart
Roseburg
