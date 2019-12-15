Unsure of my destination, grabbing my purse, heading out the door, I am now in a foggy Walmart parking lot trying to "pull it all together." I pretend to be light-hearted, few people knowing I am not. Wording difficult situations amusingly, rarely sharing my true feelings, continually accommodating, life feels like in-boxes I cannot finish. Telling myself worth is not what I do or how I make other people feel, but it always is.
Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder can be misdiagnosed. Women know this is not their "normal" selves, feeling despair, change beyond reach. Swift mood swings can lead to helplessness, depression, and anxiety. As PMDD is believed to be abnormal reactions to hormone changes, Premenstrual Syndrome can be confused with PMDD. Some explain PMDD as PMS on steroids, advanced to the Nth degree, affecting daily well-being. About 80% of women experience PMS symptoms, 3-8% struggle with PMDD, and approximately 15% are familiar with self-harming thoughts.
PMDD strains relationships. Communication is exceedingly key for healthy interactions. Informing those close to you, sharing when you start feeling low, gives fair warning to irritability and hopelessness. This type of openness is difficult, sharing that part of oneself can be embarrassing and shameful. PMDD may cause you to act and think differently, your mind swiftly going to dark places, an emotional downward spiral.
PMDD can be sever and awkward to explain. Others may have difficulty understanding you are not just emotional or irrational, your mind convincing you of inadequacy. Assure yourself you have value, recognizing you are OK. Despair clouding your thinking, you may act and think differently, alarming others. Remain cognizant there is hope; you are not alone. Bring someone or this letter with you to a doctor appointment. There are treatment options available, so please talk to someone you trust.
Michelle Sherman
Roseburg
